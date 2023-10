TOKYO -- Japanese robotics startup Tsubame Industries is eyeing a foray into the entertainment industry with a new pilotable, giant robot that evokes Japan's anime and gaming culture, with plans for sales in China and the Middle East.

Weighing 3.5 tonnes and measuring 4.5 meters in height, the Archax robot features a humanoid upper body attached to four wheels that allow it to transform into a vehicle that can be driven around.