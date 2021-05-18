Japan to restrict use of foreign tech in telecom, power grids

TOKYO -- Japan will require operators of key infrastructure to address national security concerns in procuring foreign-made equipment, Nikkei has learned, as the recent Colonial Pipeline hack in the U.S. highlights the risks of cyber vulnerabilities.

The potential for cyberattacks has grown over the years as infrastructure operators increasingly rely on digital technologies to operate and monitor their facilities. Japan hopes to mitigate risks posed by compromised equipment and connections, especially amid growing concerns of data leaks from Chinese-made telecommunications equipment.

The government plans to update laws governing procurement by 14 critical infrastructure sectors -- which also includes finance, railroads, government services and health care -- by the end of 2022.

The requirement also covers connections to data centers abroad, as well as the use of overseas contractors for operations related to customer information.

The government is expected to monitor companies for compliance, and will suspend or cancel their license should any major issues arise. Detailed standards will likely be outlined in future government ordinances and guidelines.

The push comes after a ransomware attack this month on the Colonial Pipeline, one of the largest in the U.S., forced the government to relax rules on fuel transport. The attack was claimed by hacker group DarkSide.

By requiring tougher security measures, Japan hopes to prevent cyberattacks and data theft through foreign-made equipment and connections, and to ensure that only companies capable of securing their operations against cyber threats are involved in infrastructure critical to daily life.

Cyberattacks on key infrastructure like power grids and telecommunication networks can cause major disruptions to public life. There is also concern that hackers could cause disasters like airplane accidents and floods by targeting air control systems and dams, or attempt to remotely shut down nuclear power facilities. The government wants to work with the private sector to mitigate these risks, especially since it cannot secure privately run infrastructure on its own.