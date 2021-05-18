ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Technology

Japan to restrict use of foreign tech in telecom, power grids

Operators will be asked to assess national security risks before procurement

Workers inspect power grid equipment in Japan's Hokkaido. (Photo by Kenta Ando)
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan will require operators of key infrastructure to address national security concerns in procuring foreign-made equipment, Nikkei has learned, as the recent Colonial Pipeline hack in the U.S. highlights the risks of cyber vulnerabilities.

The potential for cyberattacks has grown over the years as infrastructure operators increasingly rely on digital technologies to operate and monitor their facilities. Japan hopes to mitigate risks posed by compromised equipment and connections, especially amid growing concerns of data leaks from Chinese-made telecommunications equipment.

The government plans to update laws governing procurement by 14 critical infrastructure sectors -- which also includes finance, railroads, government services and health care -- by the end of 2022.

The requirement also covers connections to data centers abroad, as well as the use of overseas contractors for operations related to customer information.

The government is expected to monitor companies for compliance, and will suspend or cancel their license should any major issues arise. Detailed standards will likely be outlined in future government ordinances and guidelines.

The push comes after a ransomware attack this month on the Colonial Pipeline, one of the largest in the U.S., forced the government to relax rules on fuel transport. The attack was claimed by hacker group DarkSide.

By requiring tougher security measures, Japan hopes to prevent cyberattacks and data theft through foreign-made equipment and connections, and to ensure that only companies capable of securing their operations against cyber threats are involved in infrastructure critical to daily life.

Cyberattacks on key infrastructure like power grids and telecommunication networks can cause major disruptions to public life. There is also concern that hackers could cause disasters like airplane accidents and floods by targeting air control systems and dams, or attempt to remotely shut down nuclear power facilities. The government wants to work with the private sector to mitigate these risks, especially since it cannot secure privately run infrastructure on its own.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more