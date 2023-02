TOKYO -- With the speed of supercomputers outpacing the amount of memory they are equipped with, the University of Tsukuba has incorporated energy-saving memory into a new supercomputer to make the most of its potential.

Pegasus came online on a trial basis around January and will be opened up to companies and research institutions in April. The university sees it helping with big-data analysis, drug and materials development, and basic research on space and subatomic particles.