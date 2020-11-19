ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Technology

Japanese government to stop buying Chinese drones

Cybersecurity requirements aim to protect data for defense and infrastructure

Japan's tightened regulations on drone procurement will essentially shut out Chinese-made devices from public agencies.   © Reuters
DAISHI ABE, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan will adopt stronger security requirements for drones used in defense and infrastructure surveillance next fiscal year, a move that will essentially shut out Chinese-made devices from government procurement. 

Starting in April, all Japanese agencies will have their drone purchases screened in advance by the Cabinet Secretariat. The requirement also will apply to some independent governmental bodies like the Japan Pension Service. The agencies also agreed to enact measures to protect data aboard the drones.

Tokyo is not naming countries or manufacturers it plans to exclude from drone fleets. But Chinese-made units likely no longer will be approved for government use.

Because drones connect to outside networks while in the air, their flight information and any data they collect could be vulnerable without security precautions. Tokyo looks to prevent outside actors from taking control of government drones or extracting data from them.

Specifically, Japan aims to bolster cybersecurity for drones in three types of operations: aiding national defense or criminal investigations -- activities such as land or sea patrols -- inspecting critical infrastructure and conducting search and rescue missions.

These drones carry especially sensitive data that could endanger national and public security. Information from patrol or anti-crime drones could provide insight into ongoing defense or police operations. Leaked data on dams, ports, power plants and other infrastructure could aid terrorist attacks. An unsecured drone could stop functioning during a life-or-death rescue mission or other emergency.

Japan also will enhance security requirements for other drones that collect potentially sensitive data, like land surveys for 3D mapping.

Drones already owned by government agencies will be inspected for security flaws and replaced with more protected units as soon as possible. Companies with government contracts will be urged not to connect their drones to the internet during their flight, among other security measures.

Chinese manufacturers are believed to control 70% to 80% of the global drone market. But their products, while affordable, are widely considered less secure. The U.S. government is weeding out Chinese-made drones from official operations.

Japan essentially banned agencies from sourcing Chinese information technology equipment and services back in 2018, though it never named the country explicitly to avoid causing a diplomatic rift. It likely will take a similar tack regarding the drones.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close