TOKYO -- At least 17 Japanese universities are going to launch data science departments in the academic year starting in April to train some 1,900 students in skills needed to drive digitization in businesses and government, Nikkei has learned.

The efforts come as Japan struggles to deal with a severe shortage of talent in this area -- a shortage of up to 790,000 by 2030, based on government estimates in 2019 -- at a time when data analysis has been identified as being key to business success.