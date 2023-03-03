John Deere, Caterpillar spearhead machinery tech transformation

NEW YORK -- Top U.S. agricultural and construction machinery manufacturers Deere & Co. and Caterpillar are looking to evolve into full-blown tech companies, pushing self-driving technology beyond what the passenger car industry has been able to achieve.

During a quarterly earnings briefing in February, Deere & Co., which does business as John Deere, referenced the response to its presentation at the CES, the world's largest consumer electronics trade show in January. Chairman and CEO John May delivered the keynote address on the morning of the show's first day open to the public.