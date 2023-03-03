ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Technology

John Deere, Caterpillar spearhead machinery tech transformation

Self-driving seeding machines and mining trucks backed by data-driven innovation

A John Deere exhibit at January's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. (Photo by Takafumi Hotta)
TAKAFUMI HOTTA, Nikkei staff writer | North America

NEW YORK -- Top U.S. agricultural and construction machinery manufacturers Deere & Co. and Caterpillar are looking to evolve into full-blown tech companies, pushing self-driving technology beyond what the passenger car industry has been able to achieve.

During a quarterly earnings briefing in February, Deere & Co., which does business as John Deere, referenced the response to its presentation at the CES, the world's largest consumer electronics trade show in January. Chairman and CEO John May delivered the keynote address on the morning of the show's first day open to the public.

Read Next

Latest On Technology

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close