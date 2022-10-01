ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Technology

LG Energy charges into North America to steal CATL's battery crown

U.S. subsidies embolden South Korean battery maker to ready 6 plants

 South Korea's LG Energy Solution over the past year has announced plans to build several more joint venture plants in North America. (Photo courtesy of LG Energy Solution)
KOTARO HOSOKAWA and TAKASHI KAWAKAMI, Nikkei staff writers | South Korea

SEOUL/GUANGZHOU - South Korean auto-battery producer LG Energy Solution is planning to have six plants operating in North America by 2025 under an ambitious expansion plan fueled by the passage of U.S. subsidies for electric vehicles.

As the economic rivalry between Washington and Beijing makes it hard for China's Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL), the global top player, to compete in the U.S. market, second-ranked LG Energy seeks to expand its share by deepening ties with Honda Motor and other automakers.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close