LG Energy charges into North America to steal CATL's battery crown

SEOUL/GUANGZHOU - South Korean auto-battery producer LG Energy Solution is planning to have six plants operating in North America by 2025 under an ambitious expansion plan fueled by the passage of U.S. subsidies for electric vehicles.

As the economic rivalry between Washington and Beijing makes it hard for China's Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL), the global top player, to compete in the U.S. market, second-ranked LG Energy seeks to expand its share by deepening ties with Honda Motor and other automakers.