Line stops Chinese access to personal data of Japanese users

TOKYO -- Japan's messaging app Line on Tuesday said it had stopped its Chinese affiliates and contractors from accessing the personal information of Japanese users, in response to growing scrutiny over its data management practices.

Line also said it would transfer some data stored in data centers in South Korea, such as images and videos posted by users in Japan, to Japan by September.

Japanese media reported last week that four employees of Line's Chinese affiliate had access to information about users in Japan, including names, IDs and phone numbers. Line used Chinese affiliates and contractors to develop services, as well as a local subsidiary of its parent company, South Korea's Naver.

The use of foreign contractors and the storage of data overseas "were done appropriately," Line CEO Takeshi Idezawa said in a press conference on Tuesday night. "But the big issue was that the name of the country was not specified in our privacy policy."

"There was a lack of consideration for users," he said.

Line, which has 86 million users in Japan, is grappling with questions over its data management practices.

"Thankfully, there has been no major change in the number of users," Idezawa said.

Japan's data privacy law requires companies to ask for user consent when providing their personal data to a foreign party, unless the foreign party meets certain standards. The Japanese government's Personal Information Protection Commission has asked Line to provide information to determine whether the company's practices were in accordance with the law.

Line said there had been no unauthorized access or leak of user information, but has apologized for inadequate explanation.

Some Japanese government bodies and municipalities have begun scaling back their use of Line while the investigation is ongoing.

The backlash is the first major test for SoftBank-controlled Z Holdings, formerly known as Yahoo Japan, which completed a merger with Line earlier this month.

Z Holdings revealed on Tuesday that it had investigated Line's data management policies in China and questioned Line about them in February, before the merger was completed.

Z Holdings set up a special committee of experts to investigate Line's data governance, including the involvement of the Chinese affiliates in February. On Tuesday, Z Holdings' stock price fell to its lowest level since July.

The scrutiny over the company's data management practices is raising questions over how Japanese organizations, many of which are grappling with a shortage of software engineers, are outsourcing the management of sensitive user information to foreign companies. The PIPC is planning to survey other Japanese tech companies regarding this matter.