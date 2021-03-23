ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Technology

Line to stop Chinese access to personal data of Japanese users

Japan's popular messaging app responds to growing scrutiny over data management

The Line messaging app has 86 million users in Japan.   © Reuters
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan's messaging app Line is to stop developing services and managing data in China that allow access to the personal information of its Japanese users, in response to growing scrutiny over its data management practices, Nikkei has learned.

Local media reported last week that employees of Line's Chinese affiliate had access to information about users in Japan, including names, IDs and phone numbers. Line used Chinese affiliates and contractors to develop services, as well as a local subsidiary of its parent company, South Korea's Naver.

Line has also confirmed that images and videos, as well as transaction data of its payment service Line Pay, were stored in data centers in South Korea. Line has already decided to move data related to Japanese users from South Korea to Japan.

Line, which has 86 million users in Japan, is grappling with questions over its data management practices.

Japanese data privacy law requires companies to ask for user consent when providing their personal data to a foreign party, unless the foreign party meets certain standards. The Japanese government's Personal Information Protection Commission has asked Line to provide information to determine whether the company's practices were in accordance with the law.

Line said there was no unauthorized access or leak of user information, but has apologized for inadequate explanation.

Some Japanese government bodies and municipalities have begun scaling back their use of Line while the investigation is ongoing.

The backlash is the first major test for SoftBank-controlled Z Holdings, formerly known as Yahoo Japan, which completed a merger with Line earlier this month.

The scrutiny over the company's data management practices is raising questions over how Japanese organizations, many of which are grappling with a shortage of software engineers, are outsourcing the management of sensitive user information to foreign companies. The PIPC is planning to survey other Japanese tech companies regarding the matter.

