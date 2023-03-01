ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
MWC 2023

Huawei returns to global stage with focus on 5G and the cloud

China tech giant courts global clients at MWC as it battles U.S. crackdown

Huawei had the largest exhibition space at MWC 2023 in Barcelona, Spain, despite winding down its consumer devices business due to U.S. sanctions.   © Reuters
YIFAN YU and CHENG TING-FANG, Nikkei staff writers | Europe

BARCELONA, Spain -- Huawei Technologies is in Spain pitching its cloud services and 5G technologies to global clients, emerging from three years of COVID restrictions and working around multiple U.S. trade sanctions that have hindered its expansion ambitions.

Huawei has the biggest exhibition space at this year's Mobile World Congress, which kicked off in Barcelona on Monday, and its booth at the telecom industry event is packed with crowds from morning to evening. An army of executives have flown in from China, set on wooing customers from Europe, Latin America, Africa and other Asian countries -- in other words, anywhere but the U.S.

