MWC 2023

Tech giants look for ways to cash on ChatGPT boom

From Qualcomm to Microsoft to SK Telecom, ambitions high for AI-powered computing

Microsoft kicked off the ChatGPT boom by integrating the app into its search engine, and at the Mobile World Congress it promoted a cloud-based AI management system for telecom operators. (Photo by Cheng Ting-Fang) 
YIFAN YU and CHENG TING-FANG, Nikkei staff writers | South Korea

BARCELONA, Spain -- ChatGPT and artificial intelligence have infiltrated the world's biggest event for the telecom industry, with everyone from chipmakers to mobile carriers eager to talk about their achievements and ambitions in AI-powered tech.

More than 2,000 exhibitors gathered in Barcelona for the Mobile World Congress, which kicked off on Monday, including U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm, which showed of its "edge computing" chips, and South Korea's SK Telecom, which aims to reinvent itself as an AI company.

