Malaysia's rapid 5G adoption highlights cyber vulnerabilities

KUALA LUMPUR -- Cybersecurity experts warn the rapid pace of Malaysia's 5G telecommunications rollout poses a threat to users and businesses in the country, with data breaches and ransomware attacks potentially increasing as the new technology takes hold and the country's systemic defenses remain weak.

5G, or the fifth generation of network infrastructure, allows for far faster mobile downloads. But as with many such improvements, opportunities to take advantage of technological advances for nefarious purposes are also on the rise.