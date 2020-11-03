ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Technology

Microsoft steps up Indonesia tech battle with Bukalapak deal

US software giant invests in "unicorn" e-commerce platform

Bukalapak has been a winner from the COVID-19 pandemic as e-commerce booms in Southeast Asia's biggest economy. (Nikkei montage/ Keiichiro Asahara)
SHOTARO TANI, Nikkei staff writer | Indonesia

JAKARTA -- U.S. tech giant Microsoft is to invest in Indonesia's e-commerce platform Bukalapak, in the latest example of global tech firms' interest in Southeast Asia's biggest economy.

Microsoft's announcement of the deal on Tuesday did not specify the value of its "strategic investment" in the Indonesian unicorn -- private companies valued at over $1 billion. However Bloomberg said in an earlier report that Bukalapak would receive $100 million from a group that also includes existing investors GIC, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, and PT Elang Mahkota Teknologi or Emtek Group, a local media conglomerate.

The latest funding values Bukalapak at between $2.5 billion and $3 billion, Bloomberg said.

As part of the deal, Bukalapak will use Microsoft's cloud service as its "preferred cloud platform", switching from Google's service. 

According to a document filed to Indonesian authorities, Emtek was the largest shareholder in Bukalapak as of May, holding 34.8% of the company, while GIC was the third largest with 12.5%. China's Ant Group, which is readying the largest initial public offering in history this week, is the second largest with 19.4%. 

E-commerce is a burgeoning sector in Indonesia and was one of the few to benefit from the COVID-19 pandemic as people shopped online more. Bukalapak was the third most visited e-commerce platform in the country in the second quarter of this year, behind Singapore's Shopee and Indonesia's Tokopedia. 

The investment from Microsoft continues the recent trend of U.S. tech juggernauts investing in Indonesian unicorns, as they vie for the region's biggest digital market.

Facebook and PayPal invested an undisclosed amount in Gojek in June, while reports say Google has agreed to invest $350 million in SoftBank-backed Tokopedia, alongside Temasek Holdings, Singapore's other sovereign wealth fund.

Microsoft is already an investor in Singapore's super app Grab, whose major market is Indonesia.

The archipelago's major tech companies have reached a size where cheques need to be a significant size, allowing for a select few investors -- like the U.S. tech companies -- to take part in funding rounds. 

Venture capital investors have also pointed to continuing U.S.-China tensions as a reason for heightened interest in Indonesia as well as Southeast Asia.

"With the rise of U.S.-China trade and tech wars, U.S. and Chinese investors who have invested respectively are looking for other places to invest," said one investor. "So we will see an increased investment into Southeast Asia from [both countries]."

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close