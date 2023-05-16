Mitsubishi Corp., others make $73.6m bet on fusion power in Japan

TOKYO -- A consortium of public- and private-sector groups in Japan will invest in a startup working to commercialize fusion power, a next-generation energy source. Sixteen companies, including Mitsubishi Corp., Kansai Electric Power Co., and a government-affiliated fund will invest around 10 billion yen ($73.6 million) in the startup born at Kyoto University, Nikkei has learned.

The investment will go to Tokyo-based Kyoto Fusioneering. Founded in 2019 by researchers from Kyoto University, the company is the most successful startup in Japan working with fusion-related technology.