Technology

Mitsubishi Corp., others make $73.6m bet on fusion power in Japan

Consortium will invest in Tokyo-based startup, aim for early commercialization

Kyoto Fusioneering uses plasma-heating components called gyrotrons, and the company is a world leader in their development. (Photo courtesy of the company)
KENJIRO SUZUKI, TOMOYA ONISHI and TAKURO KUSASHIO, Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- A consortium of public- and private-sector groups in Japan will invest in a startup working to commercialize fusion power, a next-generation energy source. Sixteen companies, including Mitsubishi Corp., Kansai Electric Power Co., and a government-affiliated fund will invest around 10 billion yen ($73.6 million) in the startup born at Kyoto University, Nikkei has learned.

The investment will go to Tokyo-based Kyoto Fusioneering. Founded in 2019 by researchers from Kyoto University, the company is the most successful startup in Japan working with fusion-related technology.

