ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Technology

Mitsubishi Estate makes $2bn push into US data centers

Japanese developer plans REIT to gain foothold in growing field

Tech giants like Google, Facebook and Apple continue to drive demand for data centers, creating an opening for Mitsubishi Estate and other developers.   © Getty Images
YOSHIHIRO HARA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Mitsubishi Estate aims to build seven U.S. data centers near Washington by around the end of the decade at an estimated cost of 200 billion yen ($1.83 billion).

The Japanese developer sees data centers as a prime growth business considering the increasing demand from tech giants like Google and Apple. Mitsubishi Estate will construct the first two centers by February 2024 in a joint investment with equipment leaser Tokyo Century.

Operation of the centers will be handled by the businesses that lease the sites. Mitsubishi Estate will become the first Japanese real estate company to invest in a U.S. data center business.

The seven data centers are planned for northern Virginia, among the first areas to benefit from a fiber-optic network developed by the U.S. government. Northern Virginia also experiences few earthquakes or other natural disasters, a factor contributing to the region becoming a global hub for data centers.

Mitsubishi Estate will create a real estate investment trust dedicated to data centers in about two or three years. The vehicle will draw capital worldwide to fund the construction of the remaining facilities, as well as other pursuits.

The American data center market has doubled during the past four years in terms of electricity consumption, U.S. real estate services firm CBRE says. The market is expected to climb by another 14% this year.

Data centers are projected to be the largest investment target in the next several years behind only fulfillment centers, which are expanding on e-commerce demand. Japan also offers strong opportunities for constructing data centers. Daiwa House Industry is developing a massive complex in Chiba Prefecture near Tokyo. Mitsubishi Estate is considering building data centers in Japan as well.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more