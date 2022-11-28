Mitsubishi Logistics builds blockchain tracker for drug deliveries

TOKYO -- Mitsubishi Logistics has harnessed the power of blockchain to allow clients to track outsourced pharmaceutical shipments, as a way to guarantee the products are kept under proper conditions the whole way.

The company in 2015 launched a refrigerated delivery service that meets stricter standards for the transportation of drugs, called Good Distribution Practice (GDP), which the European Union, Japan and other governments worldwide have been adopting. Its new ML Chain platform allows clients to see when shipments changed hands, as well as their temperature and other information.