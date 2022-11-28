ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Technology

Mitsubishi Logistics builds blockchain tracker for drug deliveries

ML Chain system to guarantee quality and block fakes

A new Mitsubishi Logistics warehouse near Osaka will be the hub for a pharmaceutical distribution network. (Photo courtesy of Mitsubishi Logistics)
RYOSUKE MATSUI, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Mitsubishi Logistics has harnessed the power of blockchain to allow clients to track outsourced pharmaceutical shipments, as a way to guarantee the products are kept under proper conditions the whole way.

The company in 2015 launched a refrigerated delivery service that meets stricter standards for the transportation of drugs, called Good Distribution Practice (GDP), which the European Union, Japan and other governments worldwide have been adopting. Its new ML Chain platform allows clients to see when shipments changed hands, as well as their temperature and other information.

