Mitsubishi Motors EV chargers to be linked to Thailand driver app

BANGKOK -- Mitsubishi Motors will work with Taiwan's Delta Electronics to improve an app linked to electric vehicle charging stations across Thailand, under an agreement announced Thursday.

Mitsubishi and Delta, a power systems supplier, are installing EV charging stations in Thailand. The deal calls for the two companies to offer location data to a third partner, the Provincial Electricity Authority.

The PEA, a state enterprise, will apply the data to the charging station app it is developing. Users will be able to quickly find stations, book charging sessions and start and stop the chargers remotely.

Thailand aims to put 1.2 million electric vehicles on the road by 2036. The government looks to develop the infrastructure that facilitates the spread of EVs. The PEA itself plans to install 62 charging stations along major highways.

The Japanese automaker sells plug-in hybrids in Thailand, and is installing charging stations at dealerships and other locations. Thailand is Mitsubishi's largest offshore production center.

Mitsubishi enjoys a high share of sales in Southeast Asia and plans to concentrate resources in the region.

"We aim to provide a worry-free ownership experience to" buyers of Mitsubishi hybrids, said Morikazu Chokki, president of Mitsubishi Motors (Thailand).