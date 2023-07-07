Musk, Microsoft and more drawn to China's AI opportunities

SHANGHAI -- The World Artificial Intelligence Conference that kicked off here Thursday has drawn executives from Tesla, Microsoft and other big American names seeking openings into an AI market that is potentially immense but also tricky to navigate.

"I think there's an immense number of very smart, very talented people in China," and the country will be "great at anything it puts its mind to. That includes many different sectors of the economy, but also artificial intelligence," Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in a video message at the event.