Technology

Musk, Microsoft and more drawn to China's AI opportunities

American companies lured by huge market seek ways to work within restrictions

Tesla CEO Elon Musk spoke by video at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai on July 6. (Photo by Shunsuke Tabeta)
TOMOKO WAKASUGI and SHUNSUKE TABETA, Nikkei staff writers | China

SHANGHAI -- The World Artificial Intelligence Conference that kicked off here Thursday has drawn executives from Tesla, Microsoft and other big American names seeking openings into an AI market that is potentially immense but also tricky to navigate.

"I think there's an immense number of very smart, very talented people in China," and the country will be "great at anything it puts its mind to. That includes many different sectors of the economy, but also artificial intelligence," Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in a video message at the event.

