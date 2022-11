TOKYO -- NEC will open a new research hub where tenants will be able to use a new supercomputer to help create new products, Nikkei has learned.

The hub, to be built in Kanagawa prefecture, southwest of Tokyo, will be able to accommodate 5,000 researchers engaged in cutting-edge science, such as drug development. The company plans to spend around 33 billion yen ($238 million) to build the new research base, which is scheduled for completion in 2025.