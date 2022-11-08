NTT Docomo to invest $4bn in Web3 using mobile infrastructure

TOKYO -- NTT Docomo will invest as much as 600 billion yen ($4 billion) on the next-generation internet technology known as Web3, Nikkei learned on Tuesday, as Japan's top mobile carrier seeks to take a leading position using its mobile infrastructure.

The Japanese mobile carrier will set up a company slated to begin operations in fiscal year 2023 to specialize in Web3. NTT Docomo will spend between 500 billion yen to 600 billion yen to develop Web3-related infrastructure and services, centered on the blockchain technology.