ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Technology

NTT Docomo to invest $4bn in Web3 using mobile infrastructure

Infrastructure and services to be developed for next-generation net technology

NTT Docomo will invest as much as 600 billion yen ($4 billion) on the next-generation internet technology known as Web3.
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- NTT Docomo will invest as much as 600 billion yen ($4 billion) on the next-generation internet technology known as Web3, Nikkei learned on Tuesday, as Japan's top mobile carrier seeks to take a leading position using its mobile infrastructure.

The Japanese mobile carrier will set up a company slated to begin operations in fiscal year 2023 to specialize in Web3. NTT Docomo will spend between 500 billion yen to 600 billion yen to develop Web3-related infrastructure and services, centered on the blockchain technology.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close