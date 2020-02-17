Naver chief accused of failing to disclose family's companies

SEOUL -- South Korea's antitrust authorities have accused the founder Naver of failing to disclose the ownership of 20 related companies in their latest attempt to tighten control over the country's biggest internet company.

South Korea's Fair Trade Commission said it filed a complaint with prosecutors against Lee Hae-jin, who now serves as Naver's global investment officer, alleging he violated a regulation requiring conglomerate leaders to disclose ownership of related companies by affiliates, relatives, executives and shareholders, among others.

"This is a good example to show that misreporting of documents can be punished strictly," the FTC said in a statement. "Submission of correct documents is the basis of blocking concentration of economic power."

The FTC said Lee failed to report 20 affiliates of Naver, including a professional services firm owned by him and a restaurant chain controlled by his cousin. Violation of the regulation is subject to up to two years in jail or a 150 million won ($127,000) fine, according to the Fair Trade Law.

The decision comes as Naver expands into shopping and finance, from its original core businesses of content and advertisement. The company launched Naver Financial, a joint venture with brokerage house Mirae Asset Daewoo in November, and intends to start handling securities, insurance and credit cards this year.

Naver's digital wallet, Naver Pay, has more than 10 million users. The group is applying big data collected through its financial services to a broader range of businesses, following in the footsteps of China's Alibaba Group Holding and Tencent Holdings.

Naver representatives were not immediately available for comment.

The FTC has tightened its control of heavyweight tech companies since Joh Sung-wook became chair of the body in September, vowing to crack down on what she called "data monopoly" activities by Naver, Google and others. With a small number of companies creating massive online platforms, Joh has said it is important to ensure fair competition as the digital economy develops.

Naver is the country's No. 1 internet company, with a 57.5% market share by user numbers for the last year, followed by Google, at 34.1%, according to Internet Trend. Competition between the two biggest players heated up last year as Naver pressured the tax authorities to impose "fair" taxation on Google. Most of the U.S. tech giant's sales are not taxed in South Korea because it maintains its servers in Singapore.