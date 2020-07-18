ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On Technology

Hitachi and University of Tokyo to join data portal consortium

Yahoo Japan to hire 100 moonlighters for strategic planning

Facebook and Sony ramp up output of gaming devices

Lenovo brings 'foldable' PC into post-pandemic working world

Technology

Netflix gives Thai dramas bigger stage in Asia with Line deal

Partnership delivers chat app operator's content to international audience

The award-winning "Social Syndrome" is among the Thai dramas to be streamed by Netflix. (Photo courtesy of Line)
MARIMI KISHIMOTO, Nikkei staff writer | Thailand

BANGKOK -- Netflix users in Hong Kong, South Korea and elsewhere will soon be able to binge-watch drama series now streaming only on the popular Line TV platform in Thailand.

Eight titles offered on the free video platform run by Line Corp., the company behind the Line chat app, will debut on Netflix in 18 markets, including Southeast Asia and Taiwan.

Through the partnership with the streaming platform, "we deliver on our vision to support Thai creators and producers and enable them to thrive more sustainably," said Kanop Supamanop, chief content business officer at Line Thailand.

Netflix is betting big on viewers in Asia, increasingly bringing locally produced content on board.

"We are pleased to have this opportunity to present a wide range of Thai content to more Asian viewers at large" through such means as showcasing Thailand's pop culture, said Raphael Phang, content acquisition manager for Southeast Asia at Netflix.

Line TV has been producing dramas, variety shows and other exclusive content in Thailand, adding at least one new program a month to its lineup. The platform claimed more than 40 million users in 2019, with daily average viewing of nearly three hours.

Read Next

Latest On Technology

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close