Netflix gives Thai dramas bigger stage in Asia with Line deal

BANGKOK -- Netflix users in Hong Kong, South Korea and elsewhere will soon be able to binge-watch drama series now streaming only on the popular Line TV platform in Thailand.

Eight titles offered on the free video platform run by Line Corp., the company behind the Line chat app, will debut on Netflix in 18 markets, including Southeast Asia and Taiwan.

Through the partnership with the streaming platform, "we deliver on our vision to support Thai creators and producers and enable them to thrive more sustainably," said Kanop Supamanop, chief content business officer at Line Thailand.

Netflix is betting big on viewers in Asia, increasingly bringing locally produced content on board.

"We are pleased to have this opportunity to present a wide range of Thai content to more Asian viewers at large" through such means as showcasing Thailand's pop culture, said Raphael Phang, content acquisition manager for Southeast Asia at Netflix.

Line TV has been producing dramas, variety shows and other exclusive content in Thailand, adding at least one new program a month to its lineup. The platform claimed more than 40 million users in 2019, with daily average viewing of nearly three hours.