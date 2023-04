TOKYO -- Japanese electronics manufacturer Ricoh has scaled up the smartphone experience by offering a monitor that can seamlessly duplicate the screen via a wireless connection.

The Ricoh Portable Monitor 150BW boasts a 15.6-inch display, about the same size as a large tablet. Yet it is thin and weighs just 715 grams. So-called Smart Streaming Engine technology lets the user do everything on the monitor's touch screen while keeping the phone itself in a bag.