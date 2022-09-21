ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Nvidia taps TSMC to manufacture new gaming chips with AI features

'Ada Lovelace' series unaffected by U.S. ban on selling top data center chips to China

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang holds a graphics card bearing the name of the company's new RTX 4090 chip. (Courtesy of Nvidia)   © Reuters
(Reuters) -- Nvidia on Tuesday announced new flagship chips for video gamers that use artificial intelligence to enhance graphics, saying it has tapped Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. to make the processors.

Nvidia has gained attention in recent years with its booming data center business, which sells chips used in artificial intelligence work such as natural language processing. But the company's roots are in graphics chips, which still provided 59% of its $26.9 billion in revenue in its most recent fiscal year.

