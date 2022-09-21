Nvidia taps TSMC to manufacture new gaming chips with AI features

(Reuters) -- Nvidia on Tuesday announced new flagship chips for video gamers that use artificial intelligence to enhance graphics, saying it has tapped Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. to make the processors.

Nvidia has gained attention in recent years with its booming data center business, which sells chips used in artificial intelligence work such as natural language processing. But the company's roots are in graphics chips, which still provided 59% of its $26.9 billion in revenue in its most recent fiscal year.