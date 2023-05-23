ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Technology

Onomichi Dockyard leads $80m bet on floating nuclear plants

Japanese companies invest in U.K. startup seeking know-how in modular reactor tech

U.K.-based Core Power is developing a floating nuclear power plant, with Japanese companies investing in the project as they search for knowhow in the field. (Photo courtesy of the company)
AKIHIRO OTA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japanese companies will participate in a project led by British startup Core Power to develop a floating nuclear power plant. About 13 companies, including Onomichi Dockyard and Imabari Shipbuilding, have invested about $80 million in project, Nikkei has learned.

The reactors used in floating nuclear power plants offer several advantages over conventional reactors: They are smaller, more efficient, safer and potentially less expensive to build. With demand expected to grow worldwide, Japanese companies hope to become more involved in the technological development in areas where foreign businesses have an edge, such as modular nuclear reactors.

