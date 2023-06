TOKYO -- Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, the Microsoft-backed startup behind the ChatGPT chatbot, arrived in Japan this past weekend for meetings with prominent business leaders such as SoftBank Group Chairman Masayoshi Son.

Altman revealed on Monday that he had been meeting company executives "pretty nonstop" during his most recent Japan trip. The OpenAI founder took time to speak to Nikkei Asia on the sidelines of a seminar with college students at Keio University, in Tokyo.