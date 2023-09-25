OpenAI CEO Altman says tech is 'equalizing' but needs regulation

TAIPEI -- Advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) will likely be a powerful force in reducing inequality, but only with regulation to keep the technology in check, says Sam Altman, CEO of ChatGPT-maker OpenAI.

"In general, technology is a force for equalizing," Altman told an AI forum in Taipei organized by the charitable foundation of Terry Gou, a presidential hopeful and founder of Apple assembler Foxconn. "If you think about a tool like AI, if everybody on Earth can get access to the best tutoring system ever, the best medical care ever, that helps everybody. But that relatively helps poor people more than richer people who can already pay a lot for intelligence," he added.