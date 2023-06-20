ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
OpenAI rival says AI tech needs more Asia localization

Stability AI will release Japanese based 'ChatGPT' equivalent this year

Jerry Chi, head of Stability AI's Japan unit, said Asia needs more AIs with Asian values. (Photo courtesy of the company)
RYOHTAROH SATOH, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- London-based startup Stability AI is developing a generative artificial intelligence customized to users in Japan after the success of ChatGPT kicked off an AI boom but also sparked concerns over cultural biases due to an emphasis on Western and English-language data sources underpinning such technology.

Stability AI, the company behind AI-powered text-to-image generator Stable Diffusion, plans to release an experimental version of its Japanese-language AI tool in a few weeks, Jerry Chi, who heads the company's Japan operations, told Nikkei Asia. This will be followed by a commercial release intended to rival ChatGPT by the end of this year, he said.

