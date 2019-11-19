Oppo dethrones Samsung in Indonesian smartphone market

JAKARTA -- Samsung Electronics lost its position as the most popular mid-range smartphone brand in Indonesia in the third quater when shipments of devices priced between $200 and $400 rose to 38% of total smartphone exports, according to the most recent report by IDC Indonesia.

As a percentage of total smartphone exports, that was the highest figure for mid-range phones, even though it still reflected a seasonal decline of 9.9%, IDC said in its quarterly report.

Shipments dropped to 8.8 million units in the third quarter from 9.7 million units in the previous quarter. However, on an annual basis, smartphone shipments rose 1.8% rise in shipments.

Shipments of mid-range smartphones grew 11.1% in the third quarter year-on-year. The majority of mid-range smartphone exports were equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processor.

Oppo held the biggest market share of 26.2% in both the mid-range and low-end ($100–$200) categories with its various types of new smartphones such as the Oppo K3, A5, and A9 series. This means that Oppo beat Samsung in the quarter.

Samsung came in third place with market share of 19.4%, behind Vivo's 22.8%, in the mid-range segment. This followed the introduction of Vivo's Z1 Pro model, which was popular due to its attractive features and affordability.

“Oppo continues to be very aggressive in their marketing activity in both offline and online media, this strategy plays a large part in creating higher mindsharein the market," IDC Indonesia analyst Risky Febrian told KrASIA. "During this quarter, Oppo also launched several models at various price points, making their offerings far more accessible to all consumer segments.”

Samsung led the pack in the previous quarter with a market share of 26.9%.

“Samsung’s revamped A series smartphones [such as the A10, A30 and A50] introduced earlier this year have been very successful in enticing consumers with new design and features," said Febrian. "However, Samsung recently launched the upgraded version of its A series to A-s in such a short period, less than six months ... There were also very few upgrades from the earlier series, and thus this has made the A-s series less interesting in the market."

Febrian said that rising competition from China-based vendors such as Oppo, Vivo and Realme, which have been aggressive in introducing new smartphone models in the mid-range and low-end segment, has also affected Samsung's standing in the market.

According to the report, Realme had been marketing aggressively in the quarter. It was ranked fourth with a 12.6% share due to large shipments in the low-end and ultra low-end segment (below $100). Ranked slightly lower than Realme, Xiaomi also made the list as it held a 12.5% market share, due to its newly launched Redmi 7A that has been popular in the ultra low-end segment.

