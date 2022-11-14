Oracle in talks with Chinese companies to provide cloud services

SINGAPORE -- Oracle is discussing with several Chinese companies to provide cloud infrastructure services to support their global expansion, said the president of the U.S. tech giant's Japan and Asia-Pacific business.

In an interview with Nikkei Asia, Garrett Ilg, president of Oracle Japan and Asia Pacific, said the company is in talks with a "number of Chinese companies" with "global ambitions." He said these companies are considering using Oracle's cloud infrastructure to expand operations outside China.