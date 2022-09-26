ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Orix to set up 50,000 EV charging stations across Japan by 2025

Leasing company partners with startup to promote adoption of electric cars

The relative lack of charging stations has slowed the takeup of electric vehicles in Japan.
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Japanese leasing company Orix plans to begin building charging stations for electric vehicles, aiming to become the largest provider of vehicle charging in the country, Nikkei has learned.

Orix hopes to install 50,000 charging stations by 2025 in partnership with Ubiden, a SoftBank-affiliated startup. Orix has purchased a stake of several percent in Ubiden. If the project goes as planned, Orix's charging stations would make up a third of the total in Japan. The country plans to install 150,000 stations by 2030.

