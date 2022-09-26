Orix to set up 50,000 EV charging stations across Japan by 2025

TOKYO -- Japanese leasing company Orix plans to begin building charging stations for electric vehicles, aiming to become the largest provider of vehicle charging in the country, Nikkei has learned.

Orix hopes to install 50,000 charging stations by 2025 in partnership with Ubiden, a SoftBank-affiliated startup. Orix has purchased a stake of several percent in Ubiden. If the project goes as planned, Orix's charging stations would make up a third of the total in Japan. The country plans to install 150,000 stations by 2030.