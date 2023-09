DALIAN, China -- Panasonic Holdings has expanded its software development capabilities in China by scaling up staff in the city of Dalian by 40% over the last few years.

Panasonic Software Development Center Dalian has grown from about 700 people in 2020 to roughly 1,000 people in 2022, president Zhang Xue told Nikkei in an interview. The center is now the Japanese electronics company's biggest overseas software development hub in terms of head count.