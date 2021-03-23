ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Technology

Panasonic teams with McAfee to stop car hacking

New vehicle security center will monitor threats on behalf of automakers

Panasonic and McAfee will build a security operation center that will monitor vehicles in case of cyberattacks. (Photo courtesy of Panasonic)
TEN UMEKUNI, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

OSAKA -- Panasonic said Tuesday it will partner with U.S. antivirus software developer McAfee to monitor vehicles for signs of cyberattacks.

The partners will build a vehicle security operation center, with plans to start the monitoring service around 2024.

The center will handle vehicle monitoring on behalf of automakers as the industry rolls out self-driving vehicles whose internet connections leave them vulnerable to hackers.

When a threat is detected, the operation center will retrieve data from the compromised vehicle, analyze it and deliver the results to the automaker.

The manufacturer can use the data to take such steps as shutting down onboard systems or releasing software security updates.

The service's revenue model is likely to be based on paid subscriptions.

Panasonic -- one of Japan's biggest makers of personal computers -- and McAfee both have track records in cybersecurity. The latter will contribute to training personnel, among other areas.

The rise of connected cars and autonomous vehicles puts autos at risk of hackers remotely taking control. More than 20 companies in the automotive industry, including Tesla battery supplier Panasonic and Toyota Motor, formed an organization this February to collaborate against cyberattacks.

