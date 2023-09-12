ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Panasonic to produce solid-state battery for drones by 2029

Tesla supplier unveils plans as Toyota and others focus on EV uses

Panasonic says its new all-solid-state battery can charge batteries for drones in a matter of minutes. (Photo by Ryohtaroh Satoh)
RYOHTAROH SATOH, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

OSAKA -- Panasonic Holdings plans to start selling all-solid-state batteries for small drones and factory robots by 2029, while companies like Toyota Motor race to develop technology for a safer alternative to lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles.

Tatsuo Ogawa, Panasonic Group's chief technology officer, revealed the plans on Tuesday, explaining that the new battery will initially be for industrial use. He noted, however, that some technologies used in the solid-state battery "can be utilized for automotive uses."

