Panasonic to produce solid-state battery for drones by 2029

OSAKA -- Panasonic Holdings plans to start selling all-solid-state batteries for small drones and factory robots by 2029, while companies like Toyota Motor race to develop technology for a safer alternative to lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles.

Tatsuo Ogawa, Panasonic Group's chief technology officer, revealed the plans on Tuesday, explaining that the new battery will initially be for industrial use. He noted, however, that some technologies used in the solid-state battery "can be utilized for automotive uses."