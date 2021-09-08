PayPal to acquire Japan's Paidy for $2.7bn

NEW YORK -- U.S. payment company PayPal Holdings on Wednesday announced that it will acquire the Japanese "buy now, pay later" provider Paidy for about 300 billion yen ($2.7 billion).

PayPal aims to strengthen its business in Japan by adding new services to its key cross-border e-commerce payments. The full-fledged entry of a major overseas company is expected to intensify competition in Japan's payments sector.

PayPal will make the acquisition in cash. The transaction is expected to be completed in the October-December period. Paidy's founder, Chairman Russell Cummer, and its president and CEO, Riku Sugie, will remain with the company after the acquisition and will be responsible for its management.

Founded in 1998, PayPal has established a strong position in online payments. The number of operating accounts exceeded 400 million by the end of June, about 40% of which are outside the U.S. There are 32 million member stores that accept payments via PayPal.

The total transaction volume for the April-June period of 2021 increased 40% year on year to $310.9 billion, a record high. Its market capitalization of about $300 billion is on a par with major U.S. banks.