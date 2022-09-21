Philippines' top payment app GCash to offer stock trading service

MANILA -- Philippine fintech startup Mynt plans to offer stock trading on its popular GCash app by November, a move the Philippine Stock Exchange hopes will be a "game changer" for the local equities market.

The planned launch of the stock-trading service will be carried out in partnership with the PSE and brokerage AB Capital Securities, and is part of GCash's ongoing transformation from a mobile payments app into a fintech platform that offers credit and investment services. This will be the first time for a payment app to offer stock trading in the Philippines.