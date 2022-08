NAGOYA, Japan -- The feature-packed ibisPaint drawing software has become the most-downloaded mobile app from a Japanese company, with further enhancements planned to extend its reach.

ibisPaint has been downloaded about 250 million times since its 2011 launch. Nagoya-based developer Ibis is targeting 500 million by 2025. It boasts brushes whose texture can resemble pencil sketches or paintbrush strokes. There is even a feature to add shadows.