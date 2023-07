TOKYO -- In February, a server administrator at Misskey, a Japanese Twitter-like social media service, noticed something strange: A huge number of users were complaining that they couldn't join his server. A few moments later, he found out that the email system had stopped responding due to a surge of requests to join.

A few thousand users had tried to sign up in one day, compared to an average of 10, and the sudden uptick may have had something to do with Elon Musk.