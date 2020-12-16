ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Technology

Post-pandemic technology landscape could see more diversity

But 'winner takes most' dynamic means digital oligarchy likely to hold sway

The move by Amazon and Google to voluntarily spin off their cloud computing businesses created the foundation for a new generation of enterprise tech companies.   © Reuters
RICHARD WATERS, Financial Times West Coast editor | North America

SAN FRANCISCO -- The big lift that the pandemic gave to the use of digital services proved to be lasting. But the surprise was the wider range of emerging digital "champions" that it seeded, diluting some of the power of Big Tech.

The move by Amazon and Google to voluntarily spin off their cloud computing businesses created the foundation for a new generation of enterprise tech companies. Zoom was one of a handful of companies that capitalised on strong demand during the pandemic to become broader platforms for communication and collaboration.

In the consumer internet, once regulatory action blocked the handful of giants from buying or killing nascent competitors, the scope for newcomers turned out to be greater than before. A generation brought up on digital services was hungry for new experiences - whether that meant new communities inside gaming worlds, or a wider suite of communications apps to reflect different aspects of their lives. Top engineering talent seeped away from the giants, feeding this shift.

Richard Waters, Financial Times West Coast editor (Photo by Financial Times)

By 2025, it is possible to look forward to a more diverse digital world. But the "winner takes most" dynamic in most markets still holds: Each new category of online activity produced only one or two champions, and an emerging oligopoly of digital powers was taking shape.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close