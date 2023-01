KYOTO, Japan/OSAKA -- The use of electric vehicles as home batteries is expected to pick up in Japan this year, as Panasonic and other companies jump into the market for power systems while existing players expand production.

Panasonic, which leads Japan's market for standard EV chargers and solar panels, starts sales of its vehicle-to-home (V2H) system in February. It will market the product through 5,000 business partners from electrical contractors to homebuilders.