Technology

Prosus alleges Indian edtech Byju's disregarded governance advice

Tech investor's charges come as company negotiates loan terms and seeks new cash

Tech investor Prosus owns about a 9% stake in Byju's.   © Reuters
SAYAN CHAKRABORTY, Nikkei staff writer | India

BENGALURU -- Prosus, an investor in Indian online education startup Byju's, on Tuesday alleged that the company "regularly disregarded" its advice on a host of matters including corporate governance, prompting its executive Russell Dreisenstock to resign from Byju's board.

Dreisenstock along with G.V. Ravishankar of Peak XV Partners and Vivian Wu of Chan Zuckerberg Initiative resigned from the company's board last month amid delays in filing annual financial reports and a legal dispute with lenders.

