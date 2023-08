TOKYO -- Japan's Proterial has developed a magnet for electric vehicle motors that requires one-fifth the amount of terbium, a rare earth metal, compared to existing levels.

Currently, terbium is produced mainly in China. With geopolitical risks, stable procurement of terbium over the medium to long term is an issue for many Japanese companies. The new product can reduce the amount of terbium use in the production material phase to help mitigate risks in electric vehicle production.