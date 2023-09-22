Qualcomm slashes jobs in China and Taiwan amid smartphone slump

TAIPEI/HONG KONG -- Top U.S. mobile chip developer Qualcomm is cutting hundreds of staff in both China and Taiwan, in a move that signals a longer-than-expected industry downturn and slow recovery.

Qualcomm is significantly reducing the workforce at its research center in Shanghai, according to several posts by employees on local social media. The chipmaker also aims to slash hundreds of staff in Taiwan, involving positions across chip testing, quality assurance and engineering. The company told some employees that they can accept offers to "voluntarily" leave or be laid off later, according to a document seen by Nikkei Asia.