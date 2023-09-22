ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Qualcomm slashes jobs in China and Taiwan amid smartphone slump

Move follows client Huawei's release of phones powered with own chips

U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm is eliminating hundreds of jobs in China and Taiwan in the face of a downturn in the smartphone market and China supplying more of its own chips.   © Reuters
CHENG TING-FANG and CISSY ZHOU, Nikkei staff writers | Taiwan

TAIPEI/HONG KONG -- Top U.S. mobile chip developer Qualcomm is cutting hundreds of staff in both China and Taiwan, in a move that signals a longer-than-expected industry downturn and slow recovery.

Qualcomm is significantly reducing the workforce at its research center in Shanghai, according to several posts by employees on local social media. The chipmaker also aims to slash hundreds of staff in Taiwan, involving positions across chip testing, quality assurance and engineering. The company told some employees that they can accept offers to "voluntarily" leave or be laid off later, according to a document seen by Nikkei Asia.

