Rakuten names ex-US Ambassador John Roos as outside director

TOKYO -- John Roos, a venture capitalist and former U.S. ambassador to Japan, will become an outside director for Rakuten, the Japanese e-commerce company said Friday.

Roos, 66, will join Rakuten's board on March 30, following a shareholders meeting that day.

Roos is close to former U.S. President Barack Obama, and served as ambassador to Japan under his administration from 2009 to 2013. He connected with Rakuten CEO and President Hiroshi Mikitani during this time, and visited the company's Sendai hub as part of relief efforts following the 2011 earthquake and tsunami in eastern Japan.

In addition to his connections in Japan and the U.S., Roos has extensive experience working with Silicon Valley startups as an attorney and as a venture capitalist. He co-founded venture capital firm Geodesic Capital in 2015, where he is a partner.