SK Hynix opens cutting-edge DRAM plant, looking to match Samsung

SEOUL -- Chipmaker SK Hynix stands ready to churn out state-of-the-art DRAM products in South Korea, having completed a new fabrication site as part of ramping up output capabilities at home and in China.

The factory dubbed M16, built for 3.5 trillion won ($3.13 billion), features equipment for extreme ultraviolet lithography, a new production technology that enhances chip performance.

The installation, a first for the SK Group member, will let it mass-produce the same level of cutting-edge dynamic random access memory chips as compatriot Samsung Electronics, the world's top memory chip supplier.

Including the cost of equipment, M16 is expected to require at least $14 billion in investment.

SK Hynix broke ground for the plant in November 2018, an uncertain time as the memory market had begun to decline.

But "it seems that our bold decision of the past will lead us to the better future," SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won said at a completion ceremony Monday, referring to an anticipated market recovery.

The building west of Seoul in Icheon, home of SK Hynix's headquarters, measures 336 meters long, 163 meters wide and 105 meters high, with area equivalent to eight soccer fields -- making it the largest for the company.

SK Hynix also is preparing to open a new facility in the Seoul suburb of Yongin and operates a memory plant in the Chinese city of Wuxi. In October, the South Korean company said it would buy Intel's NAND memory business and manufacturing facility in Dalian, China.