ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Technology

SK Hynix opens cutting-edge DRAM plant, looking to match Samsung

Chipmaker invests $14bn in South Korean site in mass-production push

SK Hynix's new fabrication site for DRAM is capable of mass producing cutting-edge chips comparable to those of industry leader Samsung. (Photo courtesy of SK Hynix)
KOTARO HOSOKAWA, Nikkei staff writer | South Korea

SEOUL -- Chipmaker SK Hynix stands ready to churn out state-of-the-art DRAM products in South Korea, having completed a new fabrication site as part of ramping up output capabilities at home and in China.

The factory dubbed M16, built for 3.5 trillion won ($3.13 billion), features equipment for extreme ultraviolet lithography, a new production technology that enhances chip performance.

The installation, a first for the SK Group member, will let it mass-produce the same level of cutting-edge dynamic random access memory chips as compatriot Samsung Electronics, the world's top memory chip supplier.

Including the cost of equipment, M16 is expected to require at least $14 billion in investment.

SK Hynix broke ground for the plant in November 2018, an uncertain time as the memory market had begun to decline.

But "it seems that our bold decision of the past will lead us to the better future," SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won said at a completion ceremony Monday, referring to an anticipated market recovery.

The building west of Seoul in Icheon, home of SK Hynix's headquarters, measures 336 meters long, 163 meters wide and 105 meters high, with area equivalent to eight soccer fields -- making it the largest for the company.

SK Hynix also is preparing to open a new facility in the Seoul suburb of Yongin and operates a memory plant in the Chinese city of Wuxi. In October, the South Korean company said it would buy Intel's NAND memory business and manufacturing facility in Dalian, China.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more