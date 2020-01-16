Sales at Apple and Huawei chipmaker TSMC power ahead on 5G

TAIPEI -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, the world's biggest contract chip maker and the main chip supplier to Apple and Chinese telecoms giant Huawei, said on Thursday that it was "prepared" for any new restrictions on U.S. technology that Washington may place on its Chinese clients as it forecast a rise in sales for the coming year.

TSMC, which is a bellwether for the global tech industry, said that the rollout of high-speed 5G services and other high performance applications, such as artificial intelligence and self-driving cars, would continue to boost its sales, despite the heightened possibility that supply chains may decouple amid the rivalry between the U.S. and China for global tech supremacy.

"If there are any export control [regulations] from the U.S....it will have an impact on the short term," Mark Liu, Chairman of TSMC, told investors and reporters in Taipei, although he added that, over the long term, total market demand would come back.

For the first quarter of 2020, traditionally a slow season, TSMC forecast revenues of between $10.2 billion-$10.3 billion, a 44% rebound from last year when the tech industry suffered a steep slowdown due to uncertainties generated by the U.S.-China trade dispute.

The Taiwan based company, which has a larger market capitalization than U.S. chip maker Intel and has an over 50% share in the so-called contract chip business which makes components for other companies, also forecast an 8% recovery next year for the semiconductor market overall, excluding memory chips.

"We can outperform the foundry industry by several percentage points," C.C. Wei, CEO of TSMC, said at the results presentation. "It's all driven by 5G and AI applications."

TSMC's confident forecast of sales growth comes despite widespread reports that Washington is preparing to tighten restrictions on the use of U.S. technology by China's biggest telecoms company Huawei -- and possibly even among some of Huawei's suppliers, such as TSMC.

TSMC, which gains around 10% of its sales from Huawei, has been pressured by the U.S. to move production of some of its military-grade chips to the U.S, the Nikkei Asian Review reported this week. The company produces components that are used in U.S. F-35 fighter jets.

The company has said repeatedly that it would not rule out producing such kinds of high-performance chips in the U.S., but that cost considerations were an important factor that it would have to weigh. On Thursday, company executives re-iterated that TSMC was prepared to deal with any new U.S. export control regulations.

"The big uncertainties that still haunt the outlook is whether U.S. could... cause disruption in the whole tech supply chain," Mark Li, a veteran semiconductor analyst at Bernstein Research, told the Nikkei Asian Review.

"We are still monitoring whether booming demand for 5G smartphones could land earlier than expected or if it will gradually fall into place a bit later. But we agree that the boom in demand will come either way."

To meet the forecast growth in demand, TSMC raised its planned capital spending to a record $15-16 billion for 2020, versus $14.9 billion last year.

For 2019, TSMC sales reached a record NT$1.06 trillion, up 3.7% on year, but net income dropped 1.6% to NT$345.26 billion due to a sharp slowdown in the first half of 2019.

Shares in the company, which are slightly up this year, have fallen over the past two days on fears about possible U.S. export controls. They fell 1.6% in Thursday trading.

TSMC serves as a barometer of global electronics demand as it supplies a wide range of chip developers worldwide, including Apple, Huawei Technologies, Qualcomm, Google, Nvidia, Qualcomm, Sony, and Advanced Micro Devices. It is also one of the largest buyers of semiconductor equipment.