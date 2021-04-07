Samsung 1Q profit jumps 44.2% on strong smartphone sales

SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics said Wednesday that its operating profit rose 44.2% in the first quarter from the same period last year, led by strong sales in smartphones and home appliances during the coronavirus pandemic.

Issuing earnings guidance for January through March, the world's biggest smartphone maker announced that operating profit amounted to 9.3 trillion won ($8.3 billion) during the three-month period. Sales, meanwhile, rose 17.5%to 65 trillion won.

From the previous quarter, the South Korean company's operating profit increased 2.8% while sales rose 5.6%. Full earnings results, including on a net basis, are set to be released later this month.

Analysts say the better-than-expected results came on strong sales in smartphones and high-margin wearable devices along with home appliance and televisions as consumers spent more time at home due to the spread of COVID-19.

Lee Seung-woo, an analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities, said in a report ahead of the release that besides increased smartphone shipments, sales of Galaxy Buds and other high-margin wearable products likely did well. Samsung's consumer electronics division was expected to have posted about 1 trillion won of operating profit "thanks to TVs and home appliances," he wrote.

Samsung leads the global smartphone market, accounting for a 19% share last year, followed by Apple of the U.S. at 15% and China's Huawei with 14%, according to Counterpoint Research. Samsung currently has high hopes for its foldable smartphones, and plans to ramp up production with a new, double-folding model under development, sources have previously told Nikkei Asia.

Koh Dong-jin, the Samsung CEO in charge of its mobile division, told the company's annual shareholders' meeting last month that it was "making our best efforts to increase production of foldable smartphones."

Samsung is also the world's largest memory chipmaker and ranks No. 2 after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. in contract chipmaking -- making chips for other companies -- also known as the foundry business.

But Samsung had to suspend foundry production at a plant in Texas after a debilitating winter storm hit the southern U.S. state in February. Its chip fabrication plant, which is responsible for 5% of world supply, was idled from Feb. 16 until late March and added to existing shortages hampering the global supply chain.

Analysts estimate that the disruption may have reduced Samsung's revenue by about 300 billion won. Its chip business, however, is forecast to rebound in the second quarter thanks to rising prices.

The importance of semiconductors has been underscored in recent months by the global shortage of the devices due to pandemic-induced demand that slowed automobile production before spreading to the manufacturing of smartphones and personal computers.