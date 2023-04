SEOUL -- Samsung Display will supply premium, next-generation display panels to Ferrari for the Italian luxury carmaker's new models, targeting the fast-growing automotive market as it expands beyond smartphones and televisions.

The affiliate of Samsung Electronics on Tuesday said it signed a memorandum of understanding with Ferrari to sell displays on which pictures are formed by a thin, bendable layer of organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs). Samsung did not unveil the deal's financial terms.