SEOUL/TAIPEI -- Samsung Display has unveiled a 17-inch "slideable" computer screen as the South Korean tech company that helped pioneer foldable smartphone displays looks to reignite excitement in the sluggish PC market.

JS Choi, CEO of Samsung Display, showed off the new screen at Intel Innovation 2022, the U.S. chipmaker's annual technology event, on Tuesday. The display slides open horizontally, from 13 inches at its smallest to 17 inches when fully extended.