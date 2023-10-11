ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Technology

Samsung's Q3 profit likely down 78% amid memory chip slump

Analysts expect South Korean tech giant to recover in fourth quarter

Samsung Electronics is struggling to emerge from a prolonged semiconductor slump that has eaten into its profits.   © AP
KIM JAEWON, Nikkei staff writer | South Korea

SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics' operating profit likely fell 77.9% in the third quarter from the same period last year due to overhang from a long slump in memory chip prices, according to earnings guidance. But analysts say that the South Korean tech company's performance may rebound in the fourth quarter as industry players, including market leader Samsung, are making big production cuts.

Samsung said it expects operating profit to have reached 2.4 trillion won ($1.8 billion) for the three months through September in earnings guidance announced on Wednesday. The company's revenue probably dropped 12.7% to 67 trillion won in the quarter year on year, it said.

Read Next

Latest On Technology

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more